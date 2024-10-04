Why is Fertilization So Important for Lawn?

An important step in maintaining your green space is fertilization. In fact, spreading fertilizer gives your lawn the nutrients it needs to stay strong, green and healthy. However, in many cases fertilization cannot be done as envisioned, hence using fertilization services is highly recommended.

A very important element to remember: fertilization should be done with the appropriate products, keeping in mind the necessary dosage – especially based on the surface area of the lawn – and using good application techniques, that is to say, uniformly.

Depending on the temperature at the beginning of the season, the first fertilization can start in mid-April and end around mid-June. This allows the soil to recover from the winter and face the new season in full force. If your green space is dotted with trees or shrubs, it should also get a first fertilization. Did you know that applying fertilizer too early in the growing season will sometimes give poor results? In fact, at that time the lawn is not yet in growth mode.

Then around mid-June to mid-July, always as nature intended, continue with the second fertilization. That should be done to ensure optimal product performance, supporting the first fertilization. It is very important to use a good fertilizer that consists of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, among others. While nitrogen gives a green color and strengthens lawn growth, phosphorus nourishes and stimulates the roots (for immature lawns). Meanwhile, potassium increases its strength and resistance to diseases and harmful insects. At that time, local weed control will also be carried out if needed.

From mid-July to late August, lawns often suffer from water shortage and that invites weeds and insects. A third fertilization is necessary, provided it is applied correctly and the required dosage is adhered to, otherwise, fertilization can stress your lawn as it causes burns in those hot and dry times.

And finally, the fourth lawn fertilization starts around the last week of August or early September. It will make the lawn more resistant to heat, provided it is done properly. Local weed control will be done as needed. It’s true, just like insects, unwanted weeds may still be present despite treatment, so stay vigilant.

A note: Due to climate change, we are seeing an evolution in the application of lawn fertilizers.

Since the nutritional needs of lawns vary throughout the season, the type of fertilizer used also varies. Research has shown that the need for phosphorus is negligible on mature lawns. Instead at the time of laying turf (peat), it is advisable to use it to encourage its rapid rooting.

Other good cultural practices

Fertilization is not the only solution for a beautiful looking and healthy lawn. Cultural practices such as irrigation, annual aeration, soil revitalization, topdressing, application of dolomitic lime and use of mycorrhiza are examples of practices that are very beneficial to your soil. The practice of grasscycling, which is the act of leaving grass clippings, is also an excellent complement.

