Wife Arrested For Causing Deep Cut On Husband’s Genitals During Altercation

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 28-year-old Ogunlana Yemisi on charges of using a sharp object to attack her 31-year-old husband, Idowu Adebowale.

Omolola Odutola, a spokesperson for the state police command, disclosed this in a statement to press on Monday.

Adebowale reportedly told police on Monday that his wife attacked him with a sharp weapon at 4:30 a.m. on October 15 during a minor disagreement.

He allegedly suffered a deep cut to his genitals, which he claimed his wife inflicted, and showed the injury to police officers.

Odutola explained further that, “Following this report, detectives promptly visited the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

“The wife denied the allegations during questioning, but given the severity of the injury and the length of time the complainant had not sought medical help, he was provided with a medical form and advised to go to the hospital.

“The suspect is currently in custody, and the case will be forwarded to the SCID in Abeokuta for further investigation.

“This information will be given detailed investigation, as it is a suspect case of uncontrollable anger, leading to domestic violence.”