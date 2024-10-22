Wike Revokes Julius Berger’s Abandoned Abuja Land, To Build Judges’ Quarters On It

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has revoked an abandoned Abuja land allocated to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and plans to build judges’ quarters on it.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony for the design and construction of judges’ quarters on Monday, Wike explained his decision.

According to him, he had been searching for suitable land for the project when he stumbled upon the unused plot allocated to Julius Berger approximately 20 years ago.

Wike recounted, “When we were looking for land to build, I was driving around looking for empty land. And I got here; I saw this big land, and I saw the big post, ‘Julius Berger.’ I didn’t talk. I called the director of lands and asked, ‘Who owns that land?’ He said, Julius Berger. When was it allocated? He said about 15 to 20 years ago.”

The Minister expressed dismay, stating, “15, 20 years ago? Nothing has been done?”

Without hesitation, Wike invited Julius Berger’s Managing Director to discuss the matter. The next day, the MD received a revocation letter, citing public interest.

Wike justified his actions, saying, “The point is that—how will the government allocate land for more than 20 years for organizations to develop and they did not develop it? Thank God, they did not develop it, and now we can have it.”

The judges’ quarters project, approved by the Federal Executive Council in September, comprises 40 houses.

The allocation includes 20 units for FCT High Court judges, 10 for Federal High Court judges and 10 for Court of Appeal judges.

Construction is expected to be completed within 15 months in the Kantampe district of Abuja.