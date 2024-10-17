Former Rivers State lawmaker, Nnam Robinson Ewoh, has launched a scathing attack on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He labeled him a “destroyer” who relies on violence to secure electoral victories.

In an interview with Symfoni TV on Wednesday, Ewoh claimed Wike has never won an election through popular votes, stating, “For Wike to win elections, they have to write results for him. He has never won an election by popular vote.”

Ewoh, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, expressed optimism that Governor Siminalayi Fubara will secure a second term in 2027, despite Wike’s opposition.

“Whether Wike is there or not, it is immaterial. What will determine Governor Fubara’s return in 2027 are Rivers votes, not Wike’s vote,” Ewoh said.

He warned President Bola Tinubu to exercise caution in dealings with Wike, citing the Minister’s history of turning against allies.

“Wike, from history, is a destroyer. He has destroyed the PDP and everyone he supported. So Wike cannot bring anything good or new to this state.”

Ewoh’s criticism comes amidst reports of Wike’s loyalists regaining influence in the Rivers State House of Assembly ¹. However, Ewoh dismissed Wike’s relevance, stating, “Nobody is discussing Wike in this state.”