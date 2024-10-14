Wike’s Threats Only Work On Weak Governors – Fayose



Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has responded to Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike’s warning to Peoples Democratic Party Governors.

Wike had threatened to cause a political crisis in States whose Governors support Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara taking over party structures.

According to Fayose, saying Wike can only “set fire” in states with weak governors.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Damagum: I’m Not The Only Fayose, Stop Tagging Me With PDP’s Drama, Former Ekiti Gov

Fayose emphasized that strong governors with nothing to hide have no reason to fear Wike’s threats.

Fayose stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, “If a governor or former governor says he will put fire in my state, it is either I am not strong at home or I have lost control in my state, then I have a lot to fear.

“I speak my mind and I don’t hide it. You can tell my position. The moment you have a grip of your state, you have nothing to fear. But the moment you don’t have a grip of your state, obviously you have a lot in your hand to face.”