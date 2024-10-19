Wizkid, Davido Ignore Each Other At Nightclub, Fans React

Nigerian music icons Davido and Wizkid have reignited speculation about their rivalry after a tense encounter at a nightclub in London.

A video posted on Instagram on Saturday by popular blogger Tunde Ednut showed the two artists failing to acknowledge each other, with Wizkid leaving shortly after arrival.

Advertisement

Their complicated history has long fascinated fans, and tensions escalated when Wizkid launched a shocking social media attack on Davido and his family recently.

READ MORE: “Don’t Just Use Me To Motivate Your Signees, Bless Me” – Portable To Don Jazzy

Captioning the video Tunde wrote, “HAPPENED RIGHT NOW:

Davido was at the club relaxing when Wizkid walked in. They didn’t greet each other, and Wizkid left almost immediately.”

See some reactions to the post below…

sir_.nero said: “Davido has learnt to dislike wizkid and that’s 💯. Omo hate who hate you and love who love you that’s life . E no pass like that.”

abuabel2801 noted: “If una calm down watch am you go see say wizkid no really send anybody papa 😂😂🦅.”

aforlene_ reacted: “No peace for the wicked you met 001 there you will leave for him he can’t leave for you, 30BG pin 📌”

justinmadu added: “The wicked runneth when no man pursueth.”

SEE VIDEO: