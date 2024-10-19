“Wizkid, Davido’s Feud, Like Husband, Wife Till Thy Kingdom Come” – CDQ

Nigerian rapper CDQ has chimed in on the long-standing feud between music superstars Davido and Wizkid.

Information Nigeria reported hours ago that Davido and Wizkid crossed paths at a London club last night but notably ignored each other.

Eyewitnesses claim Davido was already at the club when Wizkid arrived with his entourage, but they didn’t exchange greetings.

In a surprising turn of events, Wizkid left shortly after, leaving Davido and his crew behind.

Online videos captured Wizkid’s arrival at the club while Davido’s group relaxed.

CDQ on his Instagram story section on Saturday likened Davido and Wizkid to a married couple, perpetually at odds, and cautioned against interference.

He wrote, “Woss. Dem no dey put mouth for Wiz n David fight. Ori e lon ma fi I go gbeyin. Just let them play 2 of dem be like husband n wīfe till thy kingdom come”.

