Wizkid Labels Davido ‘Wack’, ‘Untalented’ Over Upcoming Single Announcement

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid has reignited tension among his fans by reviving his longstanding feud with fellow singer Davido.

The conflict started when Davido informed his fans on Nigeria’s Independence Day October 1 about his upcoming single for the year.

In a tweet, O.B.O wrote, “First single of the year loading. Happy Independence Day 🇳🇬.”

Advertisement

Wizkid, on the other hand, used the X platform in a series of posts to bash Davido’s upcoming track, writing, “Pussy boys dropping mids again!”

Things got even more serious when Davido’s close friend Tycoone entered the same platform and made a challenge to Wizkid to deliver his eagerly awaited album, which has taken an eternity to complete.

Tycoone’s tweet stated: “Tell your daddy to drop na,” clearly referring to Wizkid’s postponed project.

Wizkid did not hold back in reprisal, launching numerous attacks.

READ MORE: Davido’s Father Donates N1bn To Cherubim & Seraphim Church In Memory Of Late Mother

In series of tweets. Wizkid dismissed the possibility of a serious dispute, but not before labelling Davido “wack” and “untalented.”

He also mocked the Timeless singer, saying, “I am don’t beef wack niggas. We all know he’s terrible and has no skill. 80 garbage, we have 80 tracks for whatever album you release. Una don’t tire? “Make una go rest.”

SEE BELOW: