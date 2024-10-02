Wizkid Shades Davido’s Uncle, Gov Adeleke For ‘Dancing Online’

Wizkid, a renowned Nigerian musician, recently sparked controversy on social media platform X.

The singer, who began dragging Davido on Tuesday night, calling him “wack” and “untalented,” pulled the DMW boss’ family into their feud on Wednesday afternoon, despite Davido’s refusal to respond to his tantrums.

He criticized Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke’s dance moves in a viral video, suggesting they reflected poorly on his upbringing.

Advertisement

Wizkid’s comments also seemed to indirectly target fellow singer Davido, Governor Adeleke’s nephew.

Despite Davido’s silence, Wizkid continued to shade the singer.

READ MORE: Wizkid Labels Davido ‘Wack’, ‘Untalented’ Over Upcoming Single Announcement

Wizkid posted, “When you see people raised by their family, you can tell! You won’t catch my uncle dancing online!”

This remark fueled speculation about Wizkid’s intentions and its connection to his reported feud with Davido.

SEE POST: