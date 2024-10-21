Woman Nabbed With 350 Rounds Of Ammunition In Yobe

A 54-year-old woman from Jakana town, Konduga Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno State, has been arrested by the Yobe State Police Command for allegedly smuggling ammunition from Buni Yadi to Damaturu.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement to reporters on Monday in Damaturu.

He stated that at approximately 18:30 on October 20, 2024, “A” Divisional Police Headquarters, Damaturu, received reliable information about a suspected gunrunner who was travelling to Damaturu.

“Swift action led to the interception of a Golf 3 saloon car, and a thorough search revealed 350 rounds of live 7.62×39 MM ammunition concealed in the suspect’s luggage.

“The suspect is currently undergoing professional interrogation as investigators work to unravel the criminal network and motives behind the trafficking”, the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, underlined the Command’s commitment to eradicating crime in the statement and urged community members to continue cooperating with security agencies.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, persons, or objects to the nearest police station or security formation”, he advised.