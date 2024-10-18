Women Have Conquered Entertainment Industry, Yet Cry For Equality – Bovi

Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian stand-up comedian, has claimed that the entertainment sector is dominated by women.

He made the assertion when appearing on the TVC show ‘Your View’ shared on Instagram on Friday.

He pointed out that because women are accustomed to expecting equality, they occasionally complain about it even in fields where they already hold a dominant position.

“Women need to understand that in areas where they are fighting for equality, sometimes, they may have conquered but because they are used to fighting [for equality], they don’t know that they’ve won,” Ugboma said.

“You talk about the entertainment industry and how can it help women. But I observed 10 or 15 years ago that women actually control the entertainment industry. So what are we talking about?

“I’m talking as far back as from the time of Amaka Igwe. The biggest box office hit is a woman, Funke Akindele. The second biggest box office hit is also a woman, Mo Abudu. They [women] are the biggest producers. Bolanle Austin-Peters is one of the biggest producers. Jade Osibero is one of the biggest directors since Kemi Adetiba. The biggest film festival is by Chioma Ode. So what are you saying?

“We also have the likes of Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Genevieve Nnaji. So you need to understand that, women are running the entertainment industry. So when I see young girls complaining about male producers demanding sex for roles, I’m like, ‘yes, it’s true. But who have you cried to? Who have you spoken to? You [women] own the industry’.”

