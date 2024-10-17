Yinka Ayefele, Wife Welcome Fourth Child

Renowned gospel singer Yinka Ayefele and his wife, Temitope Titilope, have expanded their family with the arrival of their fourth child, a baby girl.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Ayefele shared the delightful news with his fans on Instagram, posting adorable photos of the newborn.

Advertisement

This news follows Yinka Ayefele’s recent video with his triplets, where he discussed the joys and challenges of being a parent.

READ MORE: Mama Rainbow Marks 82nd Birthday With Gratitude, Reflection

The 56-year-old music legend expressed his joy, captioning the photos: “Ifeoluwa Adesewa, Shalom Jessica Ayomide Oluwadunsin Aanuoluwa Victoria Fiyinfoluwa Omo Ayefele.”

This announcement marks another chapter in the Ayefele family’s life, filled with love, joy, and gratitude.

SEE POST: