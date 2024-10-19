Yobe Police Arrest Kidnapper After Receiving N1.5m

Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have arrested a 43 year old suspect, identified as Yusuf Ali, for kidnapping a minor in Damaturu.

In a statement on Friday, the Command’s Spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed that the victim was abducted on Monday.

It was gathered that all efforts to locate the kidnapper was abortive until a ransom of N1.5 million was made.

According to the statement the detectives swiftly coordinated intelligence-led operations, tracing the abducted child to a secured room in the Kara area of Darazo, Bauchi State with the suspect and the boy.

Abdulkarim said: “On October 14, 2024, at about 1415 hrs, Mallam Hassan reported to the State Intelligent Department (SID) that his son, Abdullahi Hassan, had gone missing after school hours on October 13, 2024, at 17:15 hrs.

“Despite efforts to locate him, his whereabouts remained unknown until the abductor demanded N1.5 million for his release via phone call.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police tasked parents to safeguard their children against criminal elements after school by educating them on basic safety protocols such as never to accept gifts or rides from strangers, among others.