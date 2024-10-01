Yobe: Police Inspector Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death Over Dispute

An officer with the Yobe State Police Command has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, has ordered an immediate investigation into the homicide of Inspector Mohammed Bulama of the Police Mobile Force, PMF, 41 Division, Damaturu.

Parts of the statement read, “On 29th September, 2024, at about 1820hrs, Inspector Mohammed Bulama, 38, was involved in a bitter argument with Abdulmalik Dauda (aka Baksha), 39, of Pompomari Ward, Damaturu, over an uncleared transaction at Zango Area.

“The dispute escalated into a fight, resulting in Bulama stabbing Dauda in the chest. Bulama also sustained head injuries.

“Bulama was promptly arrested at the ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, where he had sought refuge.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigation, and Bulama is currently in custody pending internal disciplinary action and prosecution.”

Garba Ahmed, the Commissioner of Police, sent his sympathies to Dauda’s family in the statement and denounced Bulama’s actions.

He promised the people a thorough and expedited investigation, assuring them that justice will be served.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not tolerate any misconduct from its personnel. We will ensure that justice is served and the perpetrator is held accountable,” the CP added.