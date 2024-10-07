Yomi Fabiyi Exposes Threats To Mohbad’s Neighbor, Vows To Uncover Truth

Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor and producer, has posted one of the threat message directed at late singer Ilerioluwa Promise, also known as Mohbad’s neighbour.

The neighbor’s and his children’s lives were threatened in the message, as they informed him that he was under surveillance and his license plate number was known to them.

Yomi stated that the neighbour received the message on September 11, 2024, before meeting with the IT man in charge of Mohbad’s house CCTV.

He revealed that he planned to obtain CCTV footage of what occurred inside the house.

According to the Yoruba actor, individuals who lived in the singer’s house were aware of what transpired because there was active CCTV in Mohbad’s stairway, living room, kitchen, backyard, and front gate.

In a message to the police and the government, he emphasised that justice for Mohbad is unavoidable, and that if they want to kill more people to cover up, it is up to honest Nigerians to accept.

Yomi further claimed that his freedom of movement is temporarily restricted because he is still in hiding, despite being abroad.

He also stated that he is on the run because they want to assassinate him for practicing his basic rights.

Sharing the screenshot of the message on his Instagram page on Sunday, he wrote, “This was one of the threats sent to one of Mohbad’s neighbors on the 11th of September, 2024, prior to our meeting, so we could meet with the IT guy in charge of the house CCTV. I was meant to obtain the CCTV footage of what happened inside the house, showing how Mohbad died and what transpired. MOHBAD WAS LEFT TO DIE, AND THEY NEVER GET HIM MEDICAL ATTENTION.

Those in the house knew what happened. There was active CCTV in Mohbad’s staircase, living room, kitchen, backyard, and front gate. I mean bold to say that they were all working as at the time Mohbad breathed his last. The few neighbors’ CCTV close to his house also has overwhelming details and accounts.

JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD IS NON-NEGOTIABLE. If the Police and government want to kill more people just to cover up or want more people to die before they investigate thoroughly and allow this truth to be out, it is up to honest people and Nigerians to accept.

My free movement is temporarily taken(still in hiding despite being abroad); I am on the run because they want me assassinated for exercising my fundamental rights. An actress, a Transport Union worker, A Top Police Officer, a top state legislator, and a top elected executive are in the know of my assassination. But God and the true law are on their case. They are not God.

Justice for Mohbad! Aluta Continua!”.

