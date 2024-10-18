“Your Reforms Aren’t Working” – Bauchi Gov Tells Tinubu

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has criticized the reforms of the Bola Tinubu administration, which according to him, is not yielding the desired results.

Speaking at the launch of the Nigeria Development Update report by the World Bank in Abuja on Thursday, Mohammed also emphasized that revenues available to State Governments are insufficient to address prevailing challenges.

Mohammed stressed, “There is a lot of pain and hardship beyond the subnationals. We didn’t create these policies. Revenues are inadequate to address infrastructure costs and improve livelihoods.”

He highlighted widespread hunger, citing ineffective policies on agriculture and manufacturing.

The Governor urged policymakers to rethink their approach, saying, “We should go back to basics. Nigerians aren’t enjoying the current regime across board, including federal, state and local governments.”

He called for economic policies to reduce hardship, noting, “The money shared is insufficient.”

Mohammed also pointed out the stark employment reality, asking, “How many Nigerians are employed? Most live in the informal sector; we should focus on making them self-employed.” He warned, “Purchasing power has dwindled; these policies aren’t working.”

The Governor however announced plans to implement the N70,000 minimum wage in Bauchi, but expressed concerns about revenue sufficiency, infrastructure funding and affordable power tariffs.