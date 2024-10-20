‘You’re Playing Politics With Nigerians’ Suffering’ — Atiku Replies Wike



The tension within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have boiled over into a public feud between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, with both politicians trading barbs and accusations.

The feud began when Atiku commented on the recent local government election in Rivers State, stating that citizens had rejected “any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.”

Wike responded, “If you say for an election we did not contest, never participated in, that it shows Nigerians have rejected us, fine. You that contested and failed woefully, Nigerians have rejected you, so pack up and go home.”

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, however fired back on Saturday, saying Wike’s comments lacked substance and were driven by personal grievances.

He said: “If he truly believes Nigerians are content with the current state of affairs under the government he serves, it reveals a deeper truth: his priorities lie not with the people but with himself.

The rift between the two politicians deepened, with Atiku’s camp accusing Wike of being more concerned with self-interest than addressing national challenges.

“Mr. Wike appears to delight in conjuring fantasies, indulging in his imagination, and paying for live TV coverage to launch tirades against whomever he pleases,” Atiku noted.

Recall that Wike, remains unapologetic, stating he has no regrets supporting President Bola Tinubu’s emergence. “I have no regret at all and we have no regret at all for supporting President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”