‘You’ve Not Attained Half Of What I Have In Life’ – Umahi Replies Rep. Committee Chair Over Road Maintenance Criticism



Minister of Works, David Umahi, has responded to criticism from Remi Oseni, chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), over the state of roads in Nigeria.

Oseni had accused Umahi of failing to address the poor condition of roads, dismissing his excuse of limited resources.

“You are not here to tell us what we already know in the area of resources… Don’t raise my emotions. I am worried that you are not concerned about fixing Nigerian roads,” Oseni had said.

Umahi, speaking to newsmen on Monday, defended his record, saying, “No one in life ever said I have failed and I have never failed in anything I am involved in… I believe that God has to be with him to attain half of what I have attained in life.”

He said he’ll refrained from further engaging Oseni out of respect for the National Assembly.

Umahi also cited price variations as a factor straining the ministry’s budget.