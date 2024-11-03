Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the 2027 election will be a decisive moment for Nigerians.

He stated it will be a choice between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the citizens themselves.

Makinde made this statement on Saturday during the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southwest zonal secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State, named in honour of the late Soji Adagunodo.

“The APC has been at the helm of affairs in this country, and they have woefully failed us.

“Nigerians are suffering, and there must be an end to it. We need to unite and push for change,” Makinde stated.

He emphasized that the forthcoming election will not merely be a contest between the APC and the PDP but a referendum on the APC’s governance.

Makinde also addressed internal conflicts within the PDP, calling on the party’s leadership to take decisive action.

“The enemies of the party are within, not the opposition parties,” he noted.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his part, advocated for deeper introspection within the PDP to find lasting solutions to internal conflicts.

Other notable figures present at the commissioning event included PDP’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Illiya Damagum, and former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Samuel Ortom.