70-Year-Old Man Kills Youth In Abia For Playing Football Near His House

A 70-year-old Stephen Irobunda has allegedly murdered a young man, Bright Odizuru, during a confrontation.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began in Ohokobe Ndume, Umuahia North Local Government Area (LGA), when Odizuru and his friends were playing football near Irobunda’s house during the LG election.

Irobunda, reportedly enraged by the noise, fired shots into the air to scare the youths away.

However, the youths returned to Irobunda’s house, seeking an explanation for his actions as disclosed by Daily Post.

In response, Irobunda allegedly drew his gun again and shot Odizuru in the abdomen, leading to his death at a hospital.

The incident sparked outrage among the Ohokobe Mbaocha youths, who attempted to lynch Irobunda before security agents intervened.

The youths also tried to set Irobunda’s house ablaze but were calmed down by the authorities.

Abia State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident, stating, “Police have such reports, crime scene has been visited and investigation is ongoing at SCID.”