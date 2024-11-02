Abuja Youths Deserve More Than Taxi Driving – Atiku’s Aide Slams Wike



Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticized Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for encouraging youths to become taxi drivers.

Ibe’s reaction came after Wike gave out cars to some FCT youths for commercial driving, urging them not to be ashamed of their new profession.

Wike noted that many Nigerians who reject taxi driving jobs at home gladly take them abroad.

However, Ibe countered, “This is a big fat lie. First off, Nigerian youths did not create this economic situation that continues to serve them the wrong end of the stick. Megalomaniacs did and have continued to deny them opportunities through their trial-and-error policies.”

Ibe emphasized that most youths engage in taxi businesses due to the harsh economic environment and necessity.

“We know lots of youths who have taken to making a living of driving taxis…

“By the way, is this what you want to reduce our youths to: driving taxis? Nigerian youths are better than that.”

He concluded that youths’ potential is hindered by poor governance.

“They’ve proven time and time again that their limitations are the megalomaniacs that continue to mortgage their destiny,” Ibe added.

This controversy highlights the challenges faced by Nigerian youths in securing meaningful employment and the need for effective economic policies to support their growth and development.