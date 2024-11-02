Alex Iwobi Aims To Inspire Youth Through Football, Music

Nigerian international footballer Alex Iwobi is determined to inspire young individuals through his dual passions of football and music.

According to Iwobi, his music career is driven by a desire to inspire young individuals to pursue their passions and overcome challenges.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport published on Friday, Iwobi reflected on his upbringing in a challenging London neighborhood.

Iwobi hopes his music will encourage youth to explore diverse interests and strive for excellence.

In line with his mission, Iwobi recently released his second music single, “What’s Luv?”, featuring SPKS and MBrown, following his debut single “Don’t Shoot” in June.

“Growing up in an area of London that is challenging for some people, I know how hard it can be, and I’m grateful to have a platform to try and make a difference,” he said.

“I hope that my music is another way of proving that young people do not have to feel they have to fit in just one box. I want them to be encouraged to achieve their dreams and to put their focus into positive things.”