All Federal Highways Will Be Motorable By Christmas – Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is working tirelessly to ensure that all federal highways are motorable before Christmas.

Umahi made this promise during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Akure, Ondo State, on Thursday.

The Minister revealed that the current administration inherited over 2,000 uncompleted road projects worth trillions of naira.

Advertisement

To address this, he noted that10 contracts of erring companies have been terminated, with plans to terminate more.

“We have terminated over 10 contracts of big companies, and we have the mind to terminate more, and you can’t dictate to us, we will tell you what we want,” Umahi stated.

Umahi also highlighted the Federal and Ondo State governments’ commitment to restoring the Aiyetoro community, which is facing sea incursion.

“We have directed that all federal road controllers should give us details of roads within their domain, whether awarded or not, so that by this Christmas, all federal high roads will be motorable

“We are coming back after your election to start the Aiyetoro project, which we will construct after this one,” he said.

Additionally, Umahi announced that the 63-kilometer axis of the Calabar-Lagos coastal highway alignment in Ondo State will be inaugurated in December.

Work, according to him, will begin immediately after the design is completed in November.

The Minister also emphasized the government’s transparency, stating, “Our books are very much open.”

Expressing gratitude for President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to all sectors, he said , “Nigerians should be grateful that we have a listening president. He is committed to all sectors. This country still has a lot of potential.”