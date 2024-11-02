Arraigned Hunger Protesters Not Minors, But Married Men, University Graduates, The Malnourished Children Came With Their Parents – FG

The Federal Government has defended its handling of the #EndBadGovernance protests that rocked the country in August, despite nationwide outrage over the detention of minors.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Rimazonte Ezekiel, on Friday, stated that most of the 76 protesters arraigned in connection with the demonstrations are adults.

Advertisement

After a hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the protesters were presented before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, Ezekiel clarified that the individuals being referred to as minors are actually adults, with some even having families.

“These boys that we brought to the court today are adults. Most of them are married men. None of them is a minor. Some of them are University graduates. The small kids you are seeing here today came with their parents to come and greet their loved ones,” he stated.

Ezekiel also emphasized the challenges of maintaining democracy in Nigeria, expressing concerns over the alleged involvement of foreign symbols and calls for regime change.

READ ALSO: EndBadGovt Protesters Faint In Court Before Trial

“They are not even the real suspects standing trial in this case. These boys were arrested in Kaduna and Zaria. Do you know how much it cost us to be at this level of democracy in this country? These young boys are trying to destabilize Nigeria using the Russian flags and other countries while calling on the military to remove our president,” he added

However, human rights advocates, civil society groups, political figures, and social commentators have criticized the Tinubu administration’s handling of the protests.

Footage showing minors among the detained sparked nationwide outrage, leading to calls for their release.

In response to the criticism, Justice Egwuatu approved bail applications for 114 protesters, setting bail at N10 million with two sureties in a similar amount.

The case has been adjourned until January.

The controversy surrounding the protests highlights the ongoing debate over the balance between national security and individual rights in Nigeria.