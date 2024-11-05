Atiku Slams Tinubu Govt Over Proposed National Prayer Event Against Hardship

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for organizing a national prayer event to address the country’s challenges.

The prayer is to be led by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Advertisement

This comes after Abubakar proposed solutions to Nigeria’s economic woes, which the presidency claimed lacked details.

Abubakar took to X on Monday to express his thoughts, saying, “Isn’t it fascinating how the so-called ‘tested’ Tinubu administration’s only policy response seems to be a national prayer led by the First Lady and the NSA? Just a mere 24 hours after I proposed my alternative solutions! What a bold strategy!”

READ ALSO: ‘Focus On Tinubu, Not Me’ – Atiku To Nigerians Asking What He Would’ve Done Differently

He emphasized that while prayer is important, it must be accompanied by diligent labor and hard work.

According to him, when he was Vice-President, Nigeria got to the pinnacle of Africa’s economies, but the administration led by Tinubu “has relegated us to a disheartening fourth position”.

Abubakar also highlighted the success of his previous administration, stating, “The average GDP rate under the Obasanjo administration that I served in was 6.59% and peaked at 15% in 2002; 7.98% under the late Yar’Adua administration and 4.8% under Jonathan compared to the dismal 2.8% of the so-called ‘tested’ Tinubu era.”

The former Vice-President concluded, “Enough of the pains of the shambolic ‘bolekaja’ economic policy prescriptions!” and reiterated his stance that the 2023 general election was “criminally stolen” from the Nigerian people.