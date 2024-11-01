Avoid Fake Condoms In Circulation – NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has issued warning to Nigerians over illegal sales and distribution of an unregistered condom brand, identified as ‘Foula Condoms’.

The agency on Thursday, said that products have been discovered in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and Zango, Katsina State

The agency, in a statement shared via its website added that the discovery was made during a Risk-Based Post Marketing Surveillance study on registered condoms in Nigeria.

NADFAC said: “The condom is not registered by NAFDAC for use in Nigeria, and the labelling of the product is not in the English Language.

“Condoms are a proven effective barrier method that can be used as a dual-purpose method for both prevention of unintended pregnancy and protection against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“To be most effective, any barrier method used for contraception or preventing infection must be used correctly.

“The purchase and use of poor-quality condoms will adversely affect every aspect of condom promotion for the prevention of unintended pregnancy, and protection against HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections. If condoms leak or break, they cannot offer adequate protection.

“All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the unregistered products within the zones and states.

” Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid importing, distributing, selling, and using illegally distributed products.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: [email protected]”.