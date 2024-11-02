Bad Leaders: “North Produced Buhari, Yorubas Brought Tinubu, Transaction Successful” – Charly Boy

Nigerian musician and activist Charly Boy has shared his thoughts on the country’s leadership, highlighting the regional dynamics at play.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Charly Boy alleged that Northerners have a monopoly on sending ineffective leaders to rule Nigeria, citing President Buhari as an example.

He further suggested that the Yoruba people have reciprocated with President Tinubu, implying a tit-for-tat exchange of “failures”.

Charly Boy’s tweet specifically mentioned that if the North presents Ganduje or Matawalle as leaders, the South would respond with Uzodimma, Ikpeazu, or Akpabio, implying a perceived equivalence in their leadership abilities.

He wrote, “Northerners think they have the monopoly of sending their worst leader to rule Nigeria!

They gave us Buhari. Yorubas gave them Tinubu.

Transaction successful 🤝

Aura for aura.

Failure to counter failure.

In the next transaction, if North like, let them give us Ganduje, or Matawalle! No problem.

The Southerners will reserve Uzodimma, Ikpeazu, or Akpabio to reciprocate.

Our SHEGE pass their BANZA.

Do me I do you man no go vex.

Dia fathers.”

