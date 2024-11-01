Banker, Two Others Killed In Abia

Mr Victor Udensi, a Zenith Bank staff member from the Umuahia branch, and two others were killed in Umuahia on Monday, according to Abia State Police Commissioner CP Danladi Isa on Thursday.

The CP, who revealed this while parading certain suspects at Umuahia police headquarters, told the public that the offenders would be brought to justice soon.

He explained that Udensi had stopped at the Isi Court Axis of Olokoro in Umuahia South around 8 p.m. after a long day of work when he was approached by three armed men operating a Keke.

They tried pushing him into his car’s boot.

Udensi, on the other hand, fought back, and as he attempted to flee, the assailants shot him in the back, leaving him in a pool of blood.

After making a failed attempt to start his vehicle, the assailants confronted another unwary motorist in a Camry.

“When they attempted to forcefully take his car key, the driver resisted.

The armed men, however, shot him, killing him instantly,” Isa said.

While escaping towards Ubakala, the gunmen saw a Keke they believed was impeding their escape and fatally shot the driver.

According to an eyewitness, passersby rushed Udensi to the hospital, but he died shortly after treatment began.

The CP further added that police had initiated a manhunt for the assailants.