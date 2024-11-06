Bauchi: Police Launch Investigation Into Murder Of 2-Year-Old Girl

A two-year-old girl in Bauchi State’s Ningi Local Government Area has tragically lost her life due to assault, according to the Bauchi State Police Command.

Ahmed Wakil, the Public Relations Officer for the Command, confirmed the incident in a press statement published on Tuesday.

Wakil stated that the crime occurred on November 5, 2024, and was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The lifeless body of a two-year-old girl was discovered beside a mosque on Deneva Street, Ningi LGA, showing signs of assault,” he stated.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives were dispatched to the scene, and the child’s body was taken to General Hospital Ningi, where a medical examination confirmed severe injuries from penetration, leading to her death.”

Auwal Musa Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police, condemned the crime, calling it a sad and heinous behaviour.

The PPRO noted that the commissioner has asked the Divisional Police Officer to step up efforts to locate and apprehend individuals guilty.

“He also urged parents and guardians to ensure their children’s safety and avoid letting them roam unattended,” Wakil added.

The police command further asked the public for any information that could help them find and prosecute the culprits of this horrific act.