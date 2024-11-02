Benue Police Arrest Five For Cybercrime, Identity Theft

The Benue State Police Command has detained five people for alleged identity theft and cyber fraud.

SP Sewuese Anene, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed this in a statement released in Makurdi on Friday.

She said the five individuals, ages 18 to 21, were taken into custody by the Police Command’s Cybercrime and Narcotics Department.

The suspects include: Kwaghaondo John ‘m’ 21yrs, Sunday Dominic ‘m’ 20yrs, Uaan Aondowase Michael ‘m’ 21yrs, Isaac Akpagher ‘m’ 18yrs and Suleiman Lawal ‘m’ 20yrs.

Anene stated that after gathering intelligence on the suspects’ actions, the operatives invaded their hideout in Makurdi and captured them.

“Exhibits recovered from them include: three iphones, one small tecno phone and two other smartphones.”

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects had previously been engaged in impersonating people and using their identities to defraud unsuspecting persons of their belongings,” Anene said.

The police image maker quoted Commissioner of Police Mr Steve Yabanet as advising locals to stay careful of cybercriminals’ activities.

Yabanet also reassured residents in the state about the Command’s commitment to fighting crime.

He cautioned people and groups engaging in cybercrime in Benue State to stop such crimes or face the consequences, adding that the culprits would be prosecuted once police investigations were completed.