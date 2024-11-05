Bobrisky Confirms Temporary Exit From Nigeria Amidst Security Agencies Probe

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has confirmed his temporary exit from the nation due to legal concerns with Nigerian security agencies.

It should be noted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Bobrisky at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State as he attempted to board a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam.

Bobrisky was, however, released on bail late Friday night after allegedly completing the proper procedures.

In a fresh development, Bobrisky said on Monday via Instagram that he is currently out of the country to care for his sanity and health.

Citing the fact that he purchased three business class tickets for his trip but was only able to utilise one, he said that the Nigerian security services attempted to frustrate him.

He said, “Yes I’m here to confirm I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and my health.

“Few Nigerian security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa i gat God. Imagine !!! buying business class ticket 3 times. only 1 was successful.

“@klm I hope you guys refund me the two i didn’t use. I know is not ur fault but it’s fine. Each business class cost me 9.800,000. I only successfully flew yesterday 3/11/2024.

“Before you come to my page to type nonsense check ur account balance if you can afford 3 business sit not to talk of buying it 3 times. Well I’m not in Nigeria so ur comment mean nothing. Cheers”.

