Bobrisky Denies Bribery Claims In EFCC Confessional Statement, Released On Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has granted bail to controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, commonly known as Bobrisky.

The cross-dresser was detained and removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport late Thursday night while attempting to depart for London, United Kingdom.

He instantly notified his social media followers of the arrest, claiming that he was injured during the process.

Advertisement

Bobrisky wrote, “Nigerians, help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured.”

He was thereafter flown to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where he was grilled about his bribery claims against the commission.

In a voice recording leaked by controversial social critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky allegedly admitted to bribing EFCC officers with N15 million to drop money laundering allegations against him.

READ MORE: Bobrisky Rearrested, Moved To Abuja Over Corruption Allegations

According to Sunday PUNCH, Bobrisky completed his bail late Friday night and was then released.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, confirmed Bobrisky’s release on Saturday but dismissed additional comment.

According to a source familiar with the case, the cross-dresser denied bribing the EFCC in a confessional statement made at the commission’s headquarters.

The source also stated that the cross-dresser challenged the individual who posted the voice note to justify it.

“He denied everything about releasing money to any official as a bribe to drop the money laundering charges against him. He denied it in his statement. He said the fellow who posted the voice note should come over to justify it. He said nobody requested money from him in the EFCC and he didn’t give anyone anything”, said the source.