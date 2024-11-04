Bobrisky Departs Nigeria After Two Failed Attempts Amid Legal Battles

Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally left Nigeria after overcoming previous obstacles.

The social media personality’s journey to exit the country had been marked by two arrests.

It should be noted that the crossdresser was first apprehended by Nigerian Immigration authorities at the Seme border while trying to flee the country.

Following his release, Bobrisky was subsequently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while trying to board Amsterdam-bound KLM flight.

After his detention, he was taken to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where he was reportedly questioned about allegations that he had paid N15 million to the agency’s officials to get money laundering charges against him dropped.

He reportedly denied bribing the EFCC in his confessional testimony at the commission’s headquarters, and on Saturday he was freed on bail.

However, on Monday, November 4, Bobrisky’s fortunes changed.

He shared an Instagram video showing himself on a plane, apparently bound for Amsterdam.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “See u soon Nigeria.”

“Dis girl bought first class ticket 3 times that’s over 30million. Raise bar for dis girl 🙌 🙌 🙌”

