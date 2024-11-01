Bobrisky Rearrested, Moved To Abuja Over Corruption Allegations

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, a controversial social media figure and crossdresser, was re-arrested on Thursday night and will be interrogated in Abuja on allegations of bribery and corruption.

According to PUNCH, an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission revealed that Bobrisky would be transported by air to Abuja today (Friday).

It was previously reported that the crossdresser was halted and removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport and arrested by immigration officers late Thursday night while attempting to depart the country for London, United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The popular cross-dresser took to Instagram to inform fans of his detention, claiming that he was injured after a confrontation with immigration officers.

Bobrisky accused the EFCC of being responsible for his arrest.

He wrote, “Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured.”

According to sources, his detention was due to his refusal to respond to multiple invitations from the commission following his charges against the EFCC.

Bobrisky allegedly said in a voice note provided by controversial social critic, Martins Otse, alias VeryDarkMan, that he bribed EFCC officers with N15 million to drop money laundering allegations against him.

Despite denying the charges, the EFCC established a committee to probe the situation.

The Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, disclosed at a press briefing on Thursday that Bobrisky could face a new charge from the commission if the claims against the EFCC were false.

Uwujaren warned that providing false information to the EFCC, let alone making false complaints against the agency, could result in charges.

READ MORE: VeryDarkMan In Police Custody After Honouring Invitation

However, a top commission source told PUNCH on Friday that Bobrisky was apprehended to substantiate his charges against the EFCC.

The source said, “We have arrested him in Lagos today and will be flown to Abuja today. He accused us of bribery and corruption; we invited him severally, but he did not show up. He who alleges must be ready to prove. Those allegations are too weighty to allow slide.

“Also, remember that he has also refused to show up at the National Assembly on the matter. We are left with no other choice than to pick him up so that he can substantiate his claims. And that is what we have done.”

When reached on Friday morning, Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, confirmed Bobrisky’s detention.

“Bobrisky is on his way to Abuja as we speak,“ he added.