Botswana’s President Concedes Election Defeat To Opposition Party After 58 Years

In a historic turn of events, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has accepted defeat in the country’s general elections, held on October 30, 2024.

Masisi’s concession came even before the final results were announced, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has held power since independence from Britain in 1966, polled a distant fourth according to tallies by the electoral commission.

Analysts attribute the Party’s downfall to mounting socio-economic grievances, particularly among youths in the diamond-rich Southern African country.

“We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people.

“We were really convinced of our message. But every indication, by any measure, is that there’s no way that I can pretend that we’re going to form a government,” Masisi said in Gaborone, the country’s capital city.

Masisi, who was seeking a second five-year term, vowed to “step aside” and participate in a smooth transition process.

“I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process ahead of inauguration.

“I am proud of our democratic processes and I respect the will of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Boko, has taken an overwhelming lead in the results announced so far.

Boko is poised to become the country’s next President. The electoral commission is expected to confirm the results later today.

Over a million people were registered to vote from a population of 2.6 million, with concerns about unemployment and resource mismanagement in Masisi’s first term driving the demand for change.