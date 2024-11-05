Building Razed, Four Killed In Benue Cult Clash

No fewer than four residents of North Bank, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State have been killed, following a clash on Monday.

It was gathered that some individuals, said to be cultists, engaged in a supremacy fight, leading to the death of the victims.

A source in the affected area told DAILY TRUST that a building was also set ablaze on Tuesday afternoon as the fight between the rival cult groups intensified.

He added that two cult groups popularly referred to as Black and Red respectively had turned the North Bank vicinity into a theatre of war, causing people to run helter skelter.

The source said: “Government should act now, else more people would be wiped away by these cult boys.

“There was another killing yesterday (Monday) and even up to this moment (Tuesday afternoon), we can hear gunshots.

“Currently, arrangements are underway to bury the victim of yesterday’s cult clash.

“This afternoon, a house was set on fire on Ter-Guma Street. Many incidents here go unreported.

“These criminals now attack people indiscriminately, whether they are part of a cult group or not.”

Also confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, Commander of a local vigilante known as Operation Shara (Sweep) in North Bank, Nura Umar, disclosed that the latest killing occured on Monday.

He said it was unfortunate that the victims, all young male adults, lost their lives in that manner.

Umar said: “It’s really bad. They killed one person yesterday (Monday). He was shot in the eyes.

“Last week three people were killed. It’s a supremacy battle between the Black and Red cultists.”