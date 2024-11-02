Cabinet Reshuffle: I Was Nervous During Ministerial Screening – Ojukwu’s Wife

One of the nominated persons for ministerial positions, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, has claimed that she was nervous during the screening process before the Senate.

Speaking on behalf of fellow nominees, on Friday, in Abuja, Bianca stated that the guidance of Basheer Lado, special adviser to the President on Senate Matters, helped her during the exercise.

She said: “We cannot thank you enough for how you have navigated us all through this process and how you have made us quite comfortable through the whole procedure.

“I speak for myself, I don’t know about anybody else, I was quite nervous, we were just wondering basically if this day will come and go.

“But from the onset, each person here, you made the effort to get in touch personally, speak to us, tell us everything that we needed to do, all the documentation that needed to be done and saw us through this, from beginning to completion.

“So, I congratulate all my colleagues here, but on behalf of all of us, we just say a very, very big thank you. We really appreciate your efforts.

“We appreciate your considerations, we appreciate your sacrifice, because we were calling you at odd hours of the night and you were always available to speak to us and to guide us through this.

“So I thank you so very much on behalf of all of us here.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that on Wednesday, the senate confirmed Nentawe Yilwatda as minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as minister of labour and employment.

Also, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, as minister of state for foreign affairs, and Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as minister of state for housing and urban development.