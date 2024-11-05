Charles Okocha Unveils Fiancée In Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

Renowned actor Charles Okocha has revealed plans to tie the knot with his partner.

He shared the exciting news of his impending nuptials on Instagram on Tuesday, posting beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

Advertisement

He accompanied the post with hashtag, “#MICHARLES2024.”

READ MORE: Sola Sobowale Overjoyed As Daughter Mide Gets Married

Although the exact date remains under wraps, Okocha’s caption hinted that the highly anticipated union will take place before the year ends.

See some comments on his post…

bavarian_auto_stores wrote: “Hunt game show don give you wife 😍😍😍”

kunta.kite said: “This weekend is a shutdown 🙌 we outside ❤️”

kingsleyokocha1 wrote: “Congratulations 🍾 to my phenomenal big bro. Your marriage is blessed 🔥🔥🔥”

ikerichukwu1 said: “I don’t believe this film until it’s believable. Congratulations in advance”

SEE POST: