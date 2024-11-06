Chef, Security Guard Apprehended For Alleged N5.5m Theft In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad has arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing N5.5 million in property from their employer.

The suspects are Olusola Folorunso, a 24-year-old cook, and Rafiu Mutairu, a 47-year-old security guard.

The RRS made the announcement in a statement posted on X on Tuesday.

The statement partly read, “The suspects, both working for the same employer at a popular estate in Ojodu, Ikeja, had, sometime in September 2024, carted away and sold off the property while their boss was on a foreign trip.

“Items stolen included five split air conditioners, a chest freezer, a pumping machine, a fridge and freezer, one inverter, and jewellery. All the items have been valued at N5.5 million.”

The police inquiry found that Mutairu helped locate purchasers, while Folorunso transferred the valuables from their boss’s house.

“Investigations further revealed Folorunso ran away to Badagry after committing the crime, and all efforts to get him to assist in the recovery of those items proved futile,” the statement added.

The suspects were later apprehended in the Badagry and Ishasi regions of Lagos State, respectively.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the RRS Commander, reportedly ordered that the suspects be charged in court.