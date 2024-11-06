Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja Passes Away At 56

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has passed on at the age of 56 years.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, on X, on Wednesday, said Lagbaja died on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

He wrote, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, regrets to announce the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff, at age 56.

“President Tinubu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time.

“He wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation.”

His distinguished military career spanned over three decades, including key roles in internal security operations and leadership positions.

He left behind his wife, Mariya, and two children.

