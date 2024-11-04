Churchgoers Claiming ‘Miraculous’ Credit Alerts Should Be Arrested – Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has again sparked controversy with his recent statement on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Obi asserted that individuals testifying to receiving “miraculous” credit alerts after praying should be arrested.

Advertisement

According to Obi, such claims are tantamount to theft, as they imply receiving substantial amounts of money without any tangible effort or productivity.

READ ALSO: ‘Women Less Corrupt Than Men’ – Peter Obi Calls For More Female Leaders

“God can bless handiwork, productivity and industry. But he cannot bless someone who is sleeping. Anybody who says he got alert from praying should be arrested. You have stolen somebody’s money,” Obi stated.

Obi emphasized that genuine financial breakthroughs should be rooted in diligence, hard work, and productivity, rather than prayer-induced indolence.

This statement comes amidst widespread practices in Nigerian churches where individuals share testimonies of miraculously receiving credit alerts after praying.

Obi’s remarks have ignited debate on the intersection of faith and financial responsibility.