Collapse By EndBadGovernance Protesters Inside Court Room Was Staged To Seek Public Attention – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has claimed that fainting of #EndBadGovt protesters in court before their arraignment was scripted to attract public attention.

Egbetokun stated that, contrary to viral claims that the suspects look malnourished due to poor welfare, medical assistance was provided in their custody.

Recall that some of the protesters were arraigned in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that five amon them collapsed and were rushed out of the courtroom.

In a statement on Friday, by Police Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on behalf of the IGP, disclosed that, under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are accountable for their actions, regardless of their age.

The statement partly reads: “Today, an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to attract negative attention.

“Medical aid was promptly provided to these individuals, demonstrating the Police Force’s commitment to the welfare of those in its custody, irrespective of the allegations they face.

“While committed to upholding justice, the Nigeria Police Force remains sensitive to the rights of all individuals, including young persons. Under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are answerable for their actions, regardless of their age.

“This principle aligns with global practices, where accountability is upheld for young individuals who commit serious offences. As seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences.

“However, each case is approached with empathy and in accordance with human rights standards.

“The NPF acknowledges public interest in this case and assures the public that our officers will maintain professionalism throughout the legal process.

“The public is encouraged to view this case without undue bias, as the Force remains focused on a transparent pursuit of justice. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to aligning with best practices, upholding both the rule of law and respect for human dignity.”