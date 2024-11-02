Controversial Tax Bill: Lawyer Backs Tinubu, Says Northern Region Can’t Reap Where It Didn’t Sow

Controversial Nigerian lawyer, Malcolm Imirhobo, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill.

Imirhobo’s reaction is coming, amid the recent Bill sent to the National Assembly by President Tinubu.

Recall that the National Economic Council, consisting governors, had tasked Tinubu to withdraw the bill while it called for further consultations.

Following NEC’s response to the bill, the President also rejected their advice and ignored the Northern governors stance over the development.

Meanwhile, in a statement, shared via his X page on Saturday, Imirhobo said that he supports the tax reform bill because it will correct tax distribution inequalities.

He added that Northern Nigerian has been robbing the South region for many years, adding that they can’t continue to reap from where they didn’t sow.

He said: “I support the tax reform bill because it will correct tax distribution inequalities. The North has been robbing and raping the South for decades; it has to stop.

“If we sincerely want to return to the regional government and want this country to make progress, tax reform is sine qua non.

“Every state must bring something to the table; the North cannot continue to reap where it did not so.”