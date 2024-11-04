Cooperate With Incoming Okpebholo Govt – Obaseki Begs Edo People

Outgoing Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to people of the state to support incoming administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Obaseki on Sunday, stated that the people should also cooperate with the Governor elect, the way he was supported during his time as a leader of the South South state.

READ MORE: Obaseki Misgoverned, Defrauded Edo People – Adams Oshiomhole

Advertisement

The outgoing Governor led this out during his thanksgiving service and dedication of the renovated Government House Chapel, in Benin, the state’s capital.

He said, “As governor and father of the state, I have been asked to give a charge, and my charge is as follows, dear heavenly father, we come before you with a grateful heart, thanking you for blessing and progress in Edo State.

“As we are transiting into a new administration, I urged each and every one of you, in the name of God, to extend the level of cooperation and support to my administration to the incoming administration.

“Let us continue to work together towards a brighter future for Edo State and Nigeria as we have no other country.

“To the people of Edo State, I extend my gratitude for your partnership and cooperation throughout our tenure, your trust, encouragement, and passion have fueled our passion to deliver impactful project projects and processes that have transformed our state.”