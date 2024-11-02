Court Grants Each Arraigned, Hungry EndBadGovernance Protesters N10m Bail

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted a bail of N10 million each to arrested #EndbadGovernance protesters.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that those granted bail on Friday, are expected to present one surety who must be a civil servant.

The suspects are facing a ten-count charge bordering on alleged treason, and conspiracy to commit felony with intent to destabilize Nigeria, which is contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Act.

Recall that there was panic at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, as some young protesters detained for participating in the #EndBadGovernance movement, collapsed before the trial began.

With the assistance of lawyers in the courtroom, the malnourished looking individuals were rushed to the court’s clinic while their co-defendants, many of whom were visibly shaken, wept uncontrollably.

They were all arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano and are being accused of treason among others.