Court Orders Arrest Of Dana Air MD Over Alleged N1.3bn Fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against Hathiramani Ranesh, Managing Director of Dana Air, due to his failure to appear in court for trial.

This development comes after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) filed six counts against Ranesh and two other defendants, Dana Group PLC and Dana Steel Limited.

Advertisement

On October 10, the AGF’s counsel, Mojisola Okeya, requested Ranesh’s arrest due to his non-appearance for arraignment in the alleged N1.3 billion fraud case.

Presiding Judge, Obiora Egwuatu asked Ranesh’s lawyer, Ademola Bello, “Why are the defendants absent?”

Bello however replied that Ranesh was out of the country and that the other defendants were statutory bodies with Ranesh as their MD.

READ ALSO: Audit Report Showed Dana Air Unfit For Operations – Keyamo

Egwatu expressed frustration, saying, “Are we playing here? Where is the respect for the court when the people you are defending are not in court?”

He cited Section 266 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, urging the court to consider this provision.

The Judge further ordered Ranesh’s arrest and mandated his appearance on January 13, 2025, before addressing any objections.

Egwuatu stated, “The 1st defendant is bound to appear before the court, and if he does not, the court can issue a warrant for his arrest.

“I hereby issue a warrant of arrest for the arrest of the 1st defendant”