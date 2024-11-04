Court Sentences Cleric To Life Imprisonment For Allegedly Defiling Teenager In Lagos

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, has sentenced a man, said to be Islamic cleric, Alani Rafiu, to life imprisonment for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old year girl.

It was gathered that Justice Rahman Oshodi on Monday, held that the prosecution proved each of the evidences of defilement against the suspect.

Justice Oshodi noted that the gravity of Rafiu’s offence could not be overstated as he betrayed the trust placed on him as a religious instructor and family friend.

Advertisement

He said that the convict’s conduct represented a profound violation of secular and religious principles.

The court held that the Mr. Rafiu deliberately isolated the victim, exploited her vulnerability and bought her silence with money.

The judge said: “You betrayed the trust placed in you as a religious instructor and family friend.

“Instead of nurturing and protecting a vulnerable 14-year-old child entrusted in your spiritual care, you repeatedly sexually abused her in a place of worship.

“The physical and psychological trauma inflicted on this young girl is immeasurable.

“At an age when she should be focused on her education and development, she was subjected to experiences that no child should endure.

“The prosecution gave evidence that the defendant had sex with her three times in the mosque.

READ MORE: Lagos Court Sentences 72-Years Old To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Minor

“The medical evidence and the prosecutor’s testimony paint a disturbing picture of the physical harm you caused.

“The bleeding she experienced and your callous provision of a handkerchief to clean up the evidence of your abuse demonstrate a shocking disregard for her well-being.

“This court must protect children from sexual predators and send a clear message that such conduct will be met with the full force of the law.”

The court, subsequently, convicted Rafiu and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered that his name be registered in the sexual offences register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.