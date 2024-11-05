Court Strikes Out Terrorism Suit Against #EndBadGovernance Protesters (Pictures)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the suit against some minors that were arrested during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

They were apprehended in Kaduna, Abuja, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states.

It was gathered that Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Tuesday, struck out the suit following an application by the counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, M. D Abubakar, to take over and discontinue the suit.

After granting the request by Justice Egwuatu, the AGF proceeded to request the invocation of the same section of the Constitution to discontinue the trial of the 119 accused persons.

Abubakar had applied to take over and discontinue the suit.

At the session on Tuesday, he prayed that the court to allow the AGF take over the case.

He said: “We have an application to take over the matter and to discontinue same in accordance with section 174 of the constitution.”

Responding, Femi Falana, who represented the 1st to 50th defendants, did not oppose the application.

He said: “We have no objection to the application because it is in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act as well as several provisions of the Child Rights Act.

“The AGF has the power to take over the case at any stage and exercise his discretion to discontinue the suit.”

READ MORE: Tinubu Orders Immediate Release Of Minors Arraigned For #EndBadGovernance Protests

Following no objections to the request from various lawyers representing the accused persons, Justice Egwuatu granted the request and struck out the charges.

Although the protesters were not in court, the judge ordered their immediate release from prison.

Also confirming the release of the minors, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, in a statement by his Spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, expressed appreciation for the support of the legal team and human rights advocates.

He said: “This is a victory for justice and human dignity.”

The development comes just hours after President Bola Tinubu directed the attorney-general and law enforcement to release all minors detained over the protest.