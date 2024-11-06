Davido Makes Voting Debut In US Election

Davido, a Nigerian afrobeats singer, is ecstatic after casting his vote for the first time in a United States election.

The Atlanta-born musician confessed this on his X account on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of himself shortly after casting his vote, the singer wrote, “First time voter !! ”

He previously made a post on X encouraging Americans to vote peacefully.

“Election Day yall be safe as you perform your constitutional rights ❤️,” he wrote.

However, he made no public endorsements for any candidates.

