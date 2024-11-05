Davido Unveils Birthday Concert Plans Ahead Of November 21st Celebration

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Davido is set to celebrate his 32nd birthday in style with a highly anticipated concert.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the music star revealed that the special event will take place on November 21st in Atlanta.

The birthday bash promises to be an unforgettable night, featuring performances by Odumodublvck, Ecool, Mayorkun, and several other talented artists.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “November 21st in ATL just got even Crázier!!

Special guests just dropped, get your tickets while you can”.

